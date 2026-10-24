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Hezbollah Condemns Deadly Jordan Church Attack, Offers Condolences to Victims’ Families
Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations
Hezbollah condemned an attack targeting Jordanian citizens during a funeral service at St. George’s Church in Jordan’s Karak Governorate, which left several people dead and wounded.
In its statement, Hezbollah denounced the violation of places of worship and called for preserving the region’s religious and cultural diversity.
Statement issued by Head of Hezbollah’s Christian Relations Unit, Hajj Mohammad Al-Khansa:
We strongly condemn the terrorist attack that targeted Jordanian citizens during a funeral service at St. George’s Church in Jordan’s Karak Governorate, leaving several people dead and wounded.
This heinous crime against humanity, which violated the sanctity of places of worship and shed the blood of innocent people, is part of a long-running campaign of terrorism that has brought years of killing and criminality to our region. Its perpetrators have sought to sow discord among its people and undermine the foundations of the religious and cultural diversity that distinguish our region.
While condemning this criminal attack, we extend our heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the brotherly Jordanian people and the families of the victims. We pray that Almighty God bestow His boundless mercy upon the victims and grants the wounded a speedy recovery.
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