Hezbollah Condemns Deadly Jordan Church Attack, Offers Condolences to Victims’ Families

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah condemned an attack targeting Jordanian citizens during a funeral service at St. George’s Church in Jordan’s Karak Governorate, which left several people dead and wounded.

In its statement, Hezbollah denounced the violation of places of worship and called for preserving the region’s religious and cultural diversity.

Statement issued by Head of Hezbollah’s Christian Relations Unit, Hajj Mohammad Al-Khansa: