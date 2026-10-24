Four Philippine Air Force Pilots Killed in Training Aircraft Collision in Batangas

By Staff, Agencies

Four Philippine Air Force pilots were killed on Friday after two training aircraft crashed during a flyby rehearsal at Fernando Air Base in Lipa City, Batangas province, local media reported Saturday.

According to ABS-CBN News, which cited the air force, the accident involved two Italian-made Marchetti SF-260 trainer aircraft that crashed within the air base’s perimeter during the rehearsal.

The SF-260 is a military training aircraft used by the Philippine Air Force to train pilots and prepare them for more advanced flying duties.

Air force spokesperson Col. Alvin Jay Capinguian said the identities of the four pilots would remain undisclosed at the request of their families.

No other casualties were reported in the incident.

The Philippine Air Force has launched an investigation to determine the circumstances and cause of the crash.