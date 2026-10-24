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October 23, 1983: The Beirut Barracks Bombing That Shook the United States
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Infographic by Abir Qanso
The October 23, 1983, bombing of the US Marine barracks in Beirut killed 241 American service members, triggering shock across the United States, accelerating the withdrawal of US forces from Lebanon and prompting changes in military security measures overseas.
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