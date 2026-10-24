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Mount Han: A Strategic Gateway to Taiz Under Ansarullah’s Control

Mount Han: A Strategic Gateway to Taiz Under Ansarullah’s Control
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Infographic by Abir Qanso

Mount Han’s strategic location makes it a key position in the battle for Taiz, offering control over vital supply routes, a commanding view of surrounding areas and a strong defensive position overlooking the city’s western approaches.

Yemen ansarullah taiz SaudiArabia MountHan

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