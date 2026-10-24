France’s Yellow Vests Call for Nationwide Protests Against Government’s “Authoritarian Drift”

By Staff, Agencies

France’s Yellow Vests movement has called for nationwide demonstrations on October 31 to protest what it describes as the government’s “authoritarian drift,” broadcaster BFMTV reported.

The movement announced plans for rallies and sit-ins outside the National Assembly in Paris and town halls across the country, urging citizens to mobilize in defense of public freedoms.

In a statement, the Yellow Vests said public anger was being ignored, accusing the government of “contempt, refusal to listen, lies and repression.”

The movement also warned that civil liberties were under threat, criticizing what it characterized as an increasingly authoritarian approach by the executive branch.

The planned mobilization comes as French authorities have imposed bans on several demonstrations following a wave of violence and looting that affected the country the previous week.

Meanwhile, thousands of demonstrators were expected to gather in Paris and other major French cities on Saturday to protest the rising cost of living and poor teaching conditions.

The latest calls for demonstrations add to mounting public discontent over economic pressures, civil liberties and the government’s handling of protests across France.