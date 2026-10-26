UK Warns of Potential War by 2030, Urges Nation to Prepare Within 1,000 Days

By Staff, Agencies

Britain must be prepared to fight and win a war within the next 1,000 days as hostile states strengthen their military capabilities, Defense Secretary Wes Streeting has warned, calling for an urgent boost to the country’s national defense and emergency preparedness.

Writing in The Telegraph on Saturday, Streeting said Britain’s adversaries could possess the military strength and economic capacity to launch an attack by 2030, leaving the United Kingdom and its NATO allies with just over three years to prepare.

“Our adversaries’ willingness to harm us is not new. What has changed is their capacity. By 2030, their force strength and war economy could put them in a position to attack,” Streeting wrote, stressing the need to be ready to “fight and win” alongside Britain’s allies.

He added that preparing for the possibility of war was essential to preventing the worst-case scenario, describing national defense readiness as his top priority.

Streeting also highlighted a growing range of security threats facing Britain, including hostile state activity, cyberattacks, organized crime and climate change-related emergencies that could disrupt critical infrastructure. Speaking to the BBC, he said the country faced a level of danger greater than at almost any other point in his lifetime.

The warnings come as the British government launches its “Be Ready” campaign, urging households to maintain enough essential supplies to survive for at least three days during a national emergency.

The guidance recommends keeping bottled water, nonperishable food, cash and other basic necessities at home. Officials have said the initiative is intended to strengthen national resilience rather than respond to any specific intelligence warning.

Streeting argued that expressions such as “hybrid warfare” and “grey zone threats” failed to adequately communicate the seriousness of the risks facing the country.

He called on households and businesses to assess their readiness and consider how they would respond to disruptions and other emergencies.

“These threats are not hypothetical but real,” Streeting said, emphasizing that Britain must take national resilience as seriously as its military defenses.

The government also pointed to a recent security incident involving PHP software as evidence of the need for stronger preparedness. Vulnerabilities disclosed on Wednesday prompted governments and businesses worldwide to reinforce their systems, triggered millions of hacking attempts and disrupted some online services.

Streeting warned that cyberattacks could become increasingly frequent as artificial intelligence enables malicious actors to overcome traditional security measures more easily.

The concerns reflect the growing importance of protecting Britain’s digital infrastructure and essential services against cyber threats that could affect both public institutions and private businesses.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has also called for a shift toward more proactive emergency planning.

Speaking at a meeting focused on wildfire response, Burnham said Britain had previously been “on the back foot” when dealing with emergencies. He announced a new wildfire response plan that includes deploying military aircraft.

Burnham stressed that the public should not panic but should take reasonable precautions to ensure they can manage temporary disruptions.

The UK’s recommendations follow similar guidance issued by the European Commission in March 2025, which encouraged citizens across the European Union to prepare emergency kits containing enough supplies to last 72 hours, including food, water, cash and power banks.

The British government’s latest measures reflect a broader European effort to strengthen civilian preparedness as governments face mounting concerns over military threats, cyberattacks and other emergencies that could disrupt everyday life.