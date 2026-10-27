YAF Escalate Retaliatory Strikes, Targeting Riyadh Airport and Key Saudi Energy Facilities

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF] have announced a series of military operations targeting strategic sites across Saudi Arabia, including King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and crude oil pumping stations along the kingdom’s East-West Pipeline.

YAF spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said Yemeni forces launched a ballistic missile at King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital, reporting a direct and precise hit.

In a separate operation, Yemeni forces deployed several drones against crude oil pumping stations along the East-West Pipeline, with Saree also reporting precise strikes on the targeted facilities.

The spokesperson subsequently announced two additional military operations against Saudi troop concentrations and weapons depots in the Salah Al-Din area of Aden Governorate and the Al-Wahat area of Lahj Governorate.

According to Saree, the operations involved several ballistic missiles that struck their intended targets, killing and wounding dozens of personnel. He also reported that several military vehicles and weapons depots overseen by Saudi officer Badr Al-Harbi were destroyed or set ablaze.

Earlier on Sunday, Saree announced three military operations against Saudi Arabia involving dozens of ballistic missiles. The targets included King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait and the Border Guard’s southern naval base in Jizan.

Saree said the operations were carried out in response to Saudi attacks on Sanaa and other Yemeni governorates a day earlier, which he said left dozens of people martyred and wounded, most of them women and children.

The first operation targeted the airport in Riyadh, while the second focused on key facilities at the air base in Khamis Mushait, including aircraft hangars, ammunition depots, drone control centers and other strategic sites.

The third operation targeted the Border Guard’s southern naval base in Jizan. Saree said Saudi soldiers and officers were killed and wounded in the strike.

The Yemeni Armed Forces described the operations as a response to the continued Saudi attacks against Yemen and its civilian population.

Separately, the YAF announced that Saudi warplanes had carried out 56 airstrikes and missile attacks against civilian sites across Yemen over the preceding 24 hours.

According to the statement, the attacks targeted areas in Hajjah, Lahij, Amran, Saada, Al-Jawf, Taiz and Ibb governorates. The operations involved F-15 and Typhoon aircraft operating from the Khamis Mushait and Taif air bases, as well as missiles launched from Najran.

The YAF said the cumulative number of attacks since the latest escalation began had reached 3,179.

On Saturday, at least 16 Yemenis were martyred in three Saudi attacks targeting residential homes and civilian infrastructure, according to the report.

Sunday’s operations followed seven military operations announced by Saree on Saturday, when Yemeni forces used ballistic missiles and drones against a range of Saudi strategic installations.

The targets included King Khalid International Airport in two separate phases, an Aramco facility in Yanbu, the Rabigh refinery, crude oil pumping stations along the East-West Pipeline, King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Najran airport and Khamis Mushait air base.

The expanding list of targets highlights the growing scope of the confrontation, with Yemeni forces directing their operations against Saudi military installations, airports and energy infrastructure in response to the continuing attacks on Yemen.

Yemeni military officials have presented the strikes as retaliatory operations intended to counter Saudi military actions and respond to the civilian casualties inflicted across Yemeni governorates.