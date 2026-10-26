Please Wait...

search
close

We Remain Loyal to the Pledge 2026

 

  1. Home

Putin: EU Members’ Mistakes behind Mass Protests

Putin: EU Members’ Mistakes behind Mass Protests
folder_openRussia access_time 12 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin viewed that the recent wave of protests that swept across Western Europe were the result of the EU’s own mistakes.

He further added that “European countries are struggling to manage the migration crisis.”

“Europeans are dismantling their own traditions, so they are even less able to convey them to migrants,” Putin stated.

Mass protests took place again over the weekend. Demonstrators, reportedly angry over soaring living costs and inept government policies clashed with riot police in several cities.

The anti-government unrest has largely been inspired by the protests in France, which began in September and then spread to other countries.

Putin said some European leaders are unable to take responsibility for unrest.

“Instead of analyzing the situation and identifying its causes they tend to blame other countries - first the US and now Russia,” he mentioned.

“But they quickly came to their senses and reverted to their traditional accusations against Russia. My first reaction when I saw this was surprise, because to claim that we are provoking mass protests in major European cities is really going too far,” the Russian president underlined, adding that it reflects the leaders’ weakness in being unable to tackle the situation.

 

 

 

 

Russia putin france europe

Comments

  1. Related News
Putin: EU Members’ Mistakes behind Mass Protests

Putin: EU Members’ Mistakes behind Mass Protests

12 hours ago
Kremlin Warns of Extremely Dangerous Nuclear Arms Control Vacuum

Kremlin Warns of Extremely Dangerous Nuclear Arms Control Vacuum

5 days ago
Putin Seeks Trump-Xi Summit to Discuss Ukraine War and Global Power Balance

Putin Seeks Trump-Xi Summit to Discuss Ukraine War and Global Power Balance

7 days ago
Russia: US Sought Assistance from Moscow’s Sovereign Wealth Fund to Implement Diesel Deal

Russia: US Sought Assistance from Moscow’s Sovereign Wealth Fund to Implement Diesel Deal

9 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 26-10-2026 Hour: 08:46 Beirut Timing

whatshot