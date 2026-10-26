Thousands Protest against Netanyahu ahead of ‘Israeli’ Election

By Staff, Agencies

A major protest against “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has taken place in “Tel-Aviv” just days ahead of the Knesset election on October 27.

A square outside the Museum of Art in the entity’s largest city was packed, with demonstrators holding flags and banners, reading ‘Change will come’, ‘No more Mr. Far Right Guy’ and other slogans.

The organizers of the gathering from the October Council group put the attendance at over 100,000.

Netanyahu’s main rival in the election – “Yashar party” chairman and former military chief of staff, Gadi Eisenkot – and other leaders of the opposition bloc have attended the rally. The crowd cheered Eisenkot’s appearance, chanting: “Who’s coming? The next prime minister.”

The protest, organized with the title ‘In Three Days, Vote for a State Commission of Inquiry’, is the culmination of three years of weekly rallies, according to the group.

The Commissions of Inquiry, which are independent panels appointed by the so-called Supreme Court, are usually set up in “Israel” to investigate major failures by the authorities. However, Netanyahu refused to establish such a probe into October 7, insisting that it would be biased against his government.

A poll by public broadcaster KAN published before the start of the election silence period on Friday, suggested that Eisenkot’s opposition bloc would get 52 out of 120 in the “Israeli” Knesset, with Netanyahu and his supporters winning 50 seats. This means that neither is likely control the Knesset outright.