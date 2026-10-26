Jordan Arrests 3 Suspects in Deadly Karak Church Attack

By Staff, Agencies

Jordanian security forces arrested three suspects on Monday in connection with the attack on St. George’s Church in Karak Governorate, southern Jordan, which killed nine people and wounded 25 others.

Jordan TV reported that a joint security operation involving specialized investigation and raid teams resulted in the arrest of the three suspects, who were wounded during the operation.

The attack took place Friday in Hamoud village in Karak during a funeral at a Greek Orthodox church. The attackers opened fire for several minutes in broad daylight, killing and wounding several people. Jordanian authorities described the incident as a terrorist act and continued to investigate its circumstances.

Jordanian King Abdullah II vowed on Friday that the Kingdom would confront the terrorist attack with the harshest penalties, stressing that attempts to undermine national unity would fail in the face of Jordanians’ cohesion and resilience.

The death toll from the terrorist attack rose to eight on Saturday after one of the wounded died while being treated at Prince Ali Military Hospital, Jordanian media reported.

Health Minister Ibrahim Al-Badour said one patient remains in critical condition and is still unstable because of internal injuries and severe bleeding.

The patient has undergone surgery and received large quantities of blood, al-Badour said, adding that the patient still requires medical monitoring and treatment to help raise blood pressure and stabilize their condition.

The assailants opened fire on the church for several minutes in broad daylight during a funeral at a Greek Orthodox church in Karak. Jordanian authorities described the incident as a terrorist act. No group has claimed responsibility.