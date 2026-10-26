“Israeli” Forces Expand Military Fortifications Across Farmland in Southern Syria

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” forces continued construction work on a military barrier across agricultural land in southern Syria on Sunday, drawing condemnation from Damascus over what it considers a violation of the 1974 disengagement agreement, Syria’s official SANA news agency reported.

The ongoing work west of Al-Hanout Farm in Quneitra province involves bulldozing privately owned farmland and constructing an earth berm as part of the “Sufa 53” military fortification project.

According to SANA, local residents fear the expansion will damage large areas of agricultural land and further restrict farmers’ access to their fields.

On October 18, “Israeli” forces reportedly bulldozed approximately 13 dunams [1.3 hectares] of olive groves in al-Hanout, near Saida village. The forces also prevented farmers from reaching their remaining land to harvest olives, the agency reported.

Syria’s Foreign Ministry has called for an immediate halt to the project, describing the construction as a violation of the disengagement agreement and relevant international resolutions.

The “Sufa 53” project includes a military road, trenches and extensive earth berms. Construction began in mid-2022 near Hadr in northern Quneitra before extending southward through the province along the separation line with the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

The continued expansion has raised concerns among residents over the loss of agricultural land and the growing restrictions on farming activities in the area.

In a separate development on Sunday, “Israeli” troops entered northern Quneitra and established a temporary checkpoint on the road connecting Jubata Al-Khashab and Ain Al-Bayda, SANA reported.

The force, which included several military vehicles, stopped and searched people passing through the area before withdrawing.

According to the agency, “Israeli” forces carried out a similar incursion near Jubata al-Khashab on Saturday, marking another episode of military activity in southern Syria.

Since the fall of Bashar Al-Assad’s government in December 2024, “Israel” has repeatedly conducted military incursions into southern Syria. It has also declared the 1974 disengagement agreement void and occupied the demilitarized buffer zone.

The continued military presence, construction of fortifications and restrictions affecting local residents have intensified tensions in Quneitra, where communities remain concerned about the impact on their farmland, livelihoods and access to surrounding areas.

Damascus continues to regard these actions as violations of Syrian sovereignty and the existing disengagement arrangements.