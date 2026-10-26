Trump Calls on Libya to Halt Illegal Migration Routes, Pledges Support for National Unity

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has called on Libya to end its role as a transit route for illegal migration, while reaffirming Washington’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, supporting state institutions and backing the country’s transition toward national elections.

In a statement published Sunday on his Truth Social platform, Trump praised the Libyan people, describing them as “proud, resilient, hospitable and deserving of peace and prosperity.”

He also highlighted cooperation between the United States and Libya in combating terrorism, particularly their shared efforts to defeat the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”] group.

“We respect the Libyan people and the sacrifices that brave Libyans made fighting ‘ISIS,’ the common enemy of both our peoples, but Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration, and this must end now,” Trump said.

The US president also expressed support for efforts to unify Libya, strengthen its national institutions and restore the country’s sovereignty.

Trump emphasized his desire to see Libyans overcome divisions and move toward a peaceful and prosperous future through national unity and a transition to elections.

“I want them to unite, take back their sovereignty and have the peaceful, prosperous future they deserve!” he added.

His remarks underscore Washington’s stated priorities of curbing irregular migration through Libya, maintaining counterterrorism cooperation and supporting efforts to consolidate the country’s divided institutions ahead of national elections.