Bulgaria’s Presidential Race Heads to November 1 Runoff as No Candidate Secures Majority

By Staff, Agencies

Bulgaria’s presidential election will be decided in a runoff on November 1 after no candidate ticket managed to obtain more than 50% of the vote in the first round.

According to unofficial results from polling agency Alpha Research, published by Bulgarian National Television [BNT], incumbent President Iliana Yotova and her vice-presidential running mate, Kiril Valchev, received 34.6% of the vote. Their challengers, former Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov and his running mate, Georgi Kandev, secured 32.7%.

Voter turnout was estimated at 22.5%, according to the same figures.

Separate unofficial results from polling agency Myara placed Yotova at 35% and Gyurov at 31.9%, with turnout estimated at 22.2%.

The results set the stage for a closely contested second round between the two leading tickets on November 1.

Speaking to reporters after polling stations closed, Yotova expressed concern about the low voter participation and thanked those who had cast their ballots and supported her campaign.

“Thinking that we can change anything in the country without voting is an illusion,” she said.

Yotova pledged to intensify her campaign ahead of the runoff, seeking to engage more directly with voters across the country.

She also emphasized the need for stable governance in Bulgaria, arguing that the country required lasting political stability rather than alliances assembled between political parties.

Meanwhile, Gyurov challenged Yotova to participate in a public debate before the second round, saying Bulgaria needed an active president capable of bringing citizens together rather than deepening divisions.

“I invite Yotova to an open, honest and civilized debate to present our views on how we would exercise our powers and how we would act when Bulgaria faces difficult choices,” he said.

With neither ticket securing a first-round majority, the November 1 runoff will determine Bulgaria’s next presidential leadership, as both candidates seek to broaden their support among voters ahead of the decisive vote.