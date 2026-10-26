Albania Plans Tougher Protest Laws as Student Demonstrations Continue in Tirana

By Staff, Agencies

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama announced plans on Sunday to introduce new legal measures governing public demonstrations as university students continued protesting in the capital, Tirana, demanding better education conditions.

The demonstrations, which began on October 13, entered their 13th day, attracting support from high school students, citizens, university faculty members and several trade unions. Some protests have escalated into violent clashes between demonstrators and security forces.

Protesters marched through streets and public squares across the capital, initially gathering outside the Education Ministry, where stones were thrown at the building. They later moved toward the prime minister’s office, where tensions intensified.

Demonstrators threw stones at police officers and public institutions, prompting security forces to respond with tear gas. Several people were reportedly injured during the clashes, in which Molotov cocktails were also used at times.

Rama renewed his calls for dialogue, repeating appeals made in previous days, but the protesters rejected the government’s overtures and vowed to continue their demonstrations.

Rama said Albania’s existing legislation on public demonstrations dates back to 2001 and does not adequately address the role of digital technologies and social media, which have become increasingly important in organizing protests.

The proposed legislative package would introduce a series of measures aimed at regulating demonstrations, addressing violence and limiting the impact of unrest on businesses and public services.

Among the proposed measures are compensation for businesses affected by demonstrations, fines for participants involved in violent acts, provisions targeting online calls for violence and amendments to the Criminal Code.

The planned regulations would also establish penalties for organizing unauthorized demonstrations, refusing to comply with orders to disperse, wearing masks during protests and obstructing traffic.

The proposed legislation would require the removal of social media posts that encourage violence and provide for legal proceedings against those responsible for publishing them.

The government says the changes are intended to bring the country’s legal framework into line with the realities of modern demonstrations, particularly the role of online platforms in mobilizing participants and spreading messages.

Meanwhile, student protesters remain determined to continue their campaign for improved education conditions, leaving the government facing mounting pressure to address their demands while considering stricter rules for public demonstrations.