Netanyahu Clashes With “Israeli” Army Chief Over Iran-Related Operation Ahead of Election

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has clashed with Army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir over a proposed military operation that could trigger a confrontation with Iran ahead of the country’s October 27 parliamentary election, according to Channel 12.

The broadcaster reported on Sunday that Zamir had requested a detailed discussion of the proposed operation and written legal authorization from political leaders before carrying out their instructions. The report did not disclose the nature of the operation.

According to Channel 12, military officials raised concerns that political leaders could exploit tensions with Iran for electoral advantage in the run-up to the vote.

A security official warned that the proposed operation could quickly escalate into a direct confrontation with Iran, increasing the risk of miscalculation at a particularly sensitive political moment.

Netanyahu, however, denied any disagreement with Zamir during an interview with “Israeli” Channel 14 later on Sunday.

“There is no confrontation,” he said.

Political officials also rejected allegations that the Iranian issue was being used for electoral purposes, Channel 12 reported.

During the same interview, Netanyahu said he had instructed the Mossad intelligence agency and the military to work toward overthrowing Iran’s government.

However, Channel 12 did not establish whether the undisclosed military operation that prompted the disagreement with Zamir was connected to those instructions.

Netanyahu also claimed that Iran had resumed its nuclear program, portraying the upcoming election as a matter of “Israel’s” survival.

His remarks came amid heightened political tensions over Iran and the potential consequences of further military escalation in the region.

Earlier on Sunday, Netanyahu published an AI-generated image depicting a nuclear explosion over “Tel Aviv,” accompanied by a warning about the prospect of Iran acquiring nuclear weapons.

The image and accompanying message drew criticism from opposition politicians Gadi Eisenkot and Yair Golan, who accused Netanyahu of spreading fear and panic ahead of the parliamentary election.

The reported disagreement between Netanyahu and Zamir highlights concerns over the potential for an Iran-related military operation to escalate into a wider confrontation at a politically sensitive time. While the nature of the proposed operation remains undisclosed, the report has raised questions about military decision-making, political considerations and the risks of further regional escalation.