Trump Resorts to Anti-Muslim Rhetoric in Attempt to Undermine El-Sayed’s Senate Bid

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has stirred anti-Muslim sentiment at a campaign rally in Michigan, directing inflammatory remarks at Abdul El-Sayed, a Muslim Democratic candidate seeking a Senate seat in the upcoming November 3 midterm elections.

Speaking at the rally on Sunday, Trump targeted El-Sayed with anti-Muslim rhetoric, suggesting that Christmas could be canceled if a Muslim physician were elected to the US Senate.

Trump went further by branding El-Sayed “a jihadist” and suggesting that he should be subjected to daily security screening if elected.

“I want him to have a metal detector,” Trump declared, proposing an unusual security requirement directed specifically at the Democratic candidate.

“I’m here to keep a jihadist Muslim Brotherhood member from becoming a United States senator,” Trump said, escalating his attacks against El-Sayed.

The remarks have drawn attention to the use of religious identity as a political weapon in the increasingly contentious Senate race.

El-Sayed, a US-born citizen and former public health official, has pledged to uphold the US Constitution and has largely dismissed anti-Muslim attacks against him as attempts to distract voters from pressing domestic concerns.

Rather than allowing the controversy to define his campaign, El-Sayed has emphasized issues affecting ordinary Americans, including reducing the cost of living and expanding access to healthcare.

He faces Republican candidate Mike Rogers, a close Trump ally, in a contest that Republicans view as critical to maintaining their majority in the Senate.

Trump’s attacks come amid declining popularity linked, according to the report, to the US-“Israeli” war against Iran and its contribution to rising fuel prices in the United States.

Republicans currently hold a 53-seat majority in the Senate, with 35 Senate seats scheduled to be contested in the 2026 elections.

The Michigan race is therefore part of a broader political struggle over control of the chamber, with the outcome potentially shaping the legislative agenda for the remainder of Trump’s presidency.

Trump’s intervention has placed El-Sayed’s candidacy at the center of a wider debate over religious discrimination, political rhetoric and the treatment of Muslim Americans in public life.

Trump’s latest remarks follow a long history of controversial statements targeting Muslims that dates back to his first presidential campaign in 2015.

At the time, Trump called for “a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States,” a proposal that became one of the defining controversies of his campaign.

Less than two years later, after taking office, he signed an executive order restricting travel from several Muslim-majority countries. The initial policy faced legal challenges and was subsequently revised.

Trump’s latest comments against El-Sayed have once again brought questions of religious prejudice and political discrimination into the spotlight as Michigan voters prepare to decide a closely watched Senate contest.