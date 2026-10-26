Storm Boelo Kills Two in UK, Leaves 90,000 Without Power

By Staff, Agencies

Two people have died as Storm Boelo swept across parts of the United Kingdom with powerful winds, heavy rainfall and flooding, leaving approximately 90,000 electricity customers without power, local media reported Monday.

According to Sky News, a 60-year-old man was killed by a falling tree near Castle Douglas in Dumfries, Scotland, while a man in his 20s died after a tree fell onto his car in north London. Two women were also hospitalized after being struck by a falling tree.

Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland and northern England experienced the worst of the storm over the weekend, with wind speeds reaching 84 miles per hour [135 kilometers per hour], causing widespread damage and disruption.

The Energy Networks Association reported that around 90,000 customers remained without electricity as of 7 p.m. local time on Sunday.

Heavy rainfall also affected parts of Scotland, with some areas receiving precipitation equivalent to roughly one-third of their average monthly rainfall over the weekend.

The UK Met Office warned that unsettled conditions would continue into the beginning of the week. Although weather conditions were expected to improve on Monday, another weather system was forecast to bring heavy rain and strong winds on Tuesday.

A yellow weather warning for strong winds was issued for parts of northern England, Scotland and northeastern Northern Ireland, effective from 3 a.m. Tuesday until midnight.

Flood risks also remained elevated across the country, prompting authorities to issue multiple warnings and alerts.

The Environment Agency reported 10 flood warnings and 65 flood alerts in England. Meanwhile, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency issued 10 flood warnings and 11 alerts, while Natural Resources Wales reported nine flood alerts.

Storm Boelo also caused significant disruption to transport services, particularly railway networks in Scotland.

At Leeds Bradford Airport, some flights were diverted or canceled as adverse weather affected air travel.

Road transport was also disrupted across Scotland, where fallen trees, damaged road surfaces and cables across carriageways forced the closure of several major routes.

Authorities continue to monitor weather conditions and flooding risks as further strong winds and heavy rainfall threaten parts of the UK in the coming days.