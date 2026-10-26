“Israeli” Police Prepare 22k-Officer Deployment Ahead of Election Amid Unrest Fears

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” police are preparing to deploy approximately 22,000 officers for Tuesday’s general election amid concerns that the announcement of the results could trigger public unrest, local media reported on Monday.

The planned deployment represents an increase of around 5,000 officers compared with the 2022 elections, according to the private broadcaster i24NEWS, which cited an unnamed senior police official.

The heightened security preparations come as the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political bloc faces a closely contested election against the “Israeli” opposition, raising concerns that disputes over the outcome could lead to demonstrations and clashes.

“The day after the elections is no less dangerous than election day itself,” the official told the broadcaster.

According to the report, security preparations have been underway for three months, with authorities developing contingency plans for potential incidents following the publication of exit polls, the announcement of official results and the days that follow.

Police are also preparing for possible security attacks and public disturbances during the election period.

Although voting day itself is expected to pass relatively calmly, the official warned that tensions could rise once the results become clear.

“Election day is sensitive, but the following day is no less sensitive,” the official said.

Authorities are particularly concerned that dissatisfaction with the election results could prompt people to take to the streets, potentially leading to widespread demonstrations.

Security arrangements are also being prepared for events organized by political parties following the vote.

The planned deployment highlights concerns among “Israeli” security authorities over the possibility of post-election unrest as the entity faces a closely contested political battle.