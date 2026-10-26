Flavio Bolsonaro Challenges Brazil Election Results, Vows Legal Bid to Overturn Lula’s Victory

By Staff, Agencies

Brazilian presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro has refused to accept his defeat in Sunday’s presidential runoff, announcing plans to challenge the results in court and seek the annulment of the election.

“It is impossible to accept the election results given the circumstances under which everything took place. We are engaging our legal team. We will seek to have this election annulled,” Bolsonaro told his supporters.

The right-wing senator also questioned a decision to extend voting hours, alleging that the move was influenced by allies of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva within Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court.

“What happened is inexplicable,” he added.

Shortly before polling stations were scheduled to close on Sunday, a Supreme Court justice extended voting hours by two hours. Authorities later clarified that the extension applied only to polling stations where voting data had not yet been collected.

Official results showed Lula winning 51.7% of the vote, defeating Bolsonaro, who received 48.2%. The victory secured Lula an unprecedented fourth nonconsecutive presidential term.

The result also marked a historic milestone in Brazil’s electoral history, as Lula became the first candidate since the restoration of direct presidential elections in 1989 to win a runoff after finishing second in the first round.

Bolsonaro, the son of former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, had sought to secure the presidency and return his family to power. His defeat now sets the stage for a potential legal dispute over the election outcome.

The result comes amid a broader conservative shift across several Latin American countries, including Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru, a political trend that has received support from US President Donald Trump.

Following his victory, Lula pledged to strengthen regulation of social media platforms, arguing that Brazil had defended its democracy against foreign interference conducted through digital channels.

Speaking on October 25, Lula said Brazilian voters had acted to “guarantee democracy” and declared that the country had “defeated foreign interference through digital platforms.”

He also promised stronger oversight of major technology companies following legal complaints involving Meta.

Lula further emphasized his commitment to governing the entire country, regardless of political affiliation.

“I will govern on behalf of 215 million Brazilians,” he said, adding that the electoral contest had ended and that the country needed to move forward.

Lula also pledged to expand public involvement in government decisions, promising changes to the country's governing approach to give citizens a greater role in shaping national policies.

“We will change the way the country is governed and make the people participate more in the decision-making process,” he said.

While Bolsonaro prepares to challenge the election results, Lula has outlined an agenda focused on social media regulation, democratic governance and broader public participation as he prepares to begin his fourth presidential term.