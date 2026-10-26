Please Wait...

search
close

Imam of the Oppressed

 

  1. Home

Iran, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey Agree to Continue Security Talks

Iran, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey Agree to Continue Security Talks
folder_openIran access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iran, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey have agreed to continue consultations on strengthening regional cooperation, peace and security following their first quadrilateral meeting in Tehran on Monday, October 26.

The meeting brought together senior security, military and intelligence officials from the four countries, reflecting their engagement on regional stability and security coordination, according to a statement issued after the talks.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei hosted the meeting. Participants included Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and Ibrahim Kalin, head of Turkey’s intelligence service.

According to the statement, the four sides agreed to maintain consultations aimed at strengthening cooperation among their countries, particularly on regional peace and security.

The Tehran meeting established a quadrilateral framework for continued dialogue among Iran, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey. Their agreement to sustain consultations provides a basis for further engagement on shared regional security concerns.

The participation of officials responsible for national security, defense and intelligence underscored the security-focused nature of the discussions.

The commitment to continue talks marks an initial step toward strengthening regional cooperation and advancing efforts to promote peace and stability.

Iran Saudi Arabia pakistan security agreement turkey

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey Agree to Continue Security Talks

Iran, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey Agree to Continue Security Talks

one hour ago
Iran: Any Violation of Our Territory to Trigger Response Beyond Enemy’s Imagination

Iran: Any Violation of Our Territory to Trigger Response Beyond Enemy’s Imagination

12 hours ago
Araghchi: Strait of Hormuz Will Never Return to Pre-War Status After US-“Israeli” Aggression

Araghchi: Strait of Hormuz Will Never Return to Pre-War Status After US-“Israeli” Aggression

13 hours ago
FM Spox: Iran Remains Prepared for All Scenarios While Keeping Door to Diplomacy Open

FM Spox: Iran Remains Prepared for All Scenarios While Keeping Door to Diplomacy Open

14 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 26-10-2026 Hour: 09:22 Beirut Timing

whatshot