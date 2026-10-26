Iran, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey Agree to Continue Security Talks

By Staff, Agencies

Iran, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey have agreed to continue consultations on strengthening regional cooperation, peace and security following their first quadrilateral meeting in Tehran on Monday, October 26.

The meeting brought together senior security, military and intelligence officials from the four countries, reflecting their engagement on regional stability and security coordination, according to a statement issued after the talks.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei hosted the meeting. Participants included Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and Ibrahim Kalin, head of Turkey’s intelligence service.

According to the statement, the four sides agreed to maintain consultations aimed at strengthening cooperation among their countries, particularly on regional peace and security.

The Tehran meeting established a quadrilateral framework for continued dialogue among Iran, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey. Their agreement to sustain consultations provides a basis for further engagement on shared regional security concerns.

The participation of officials responsible for national security, defense and intelligence underscored the security-focused nature of the discussions.

The commitment to continue talks marks an initial step toward strengthening regional cooperation and advancing efforts to promote peace and stability.