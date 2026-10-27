Pezeshkian Backs Regional Unity and Cooperation

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has reaffirmed Tehran’s support for agreements that strengthen unity among Muslim countries and expand constructive cooperation across West Asia, urging regional governments to prioritize shared interests over political differences.

Pezeshkian made the remarks on Monday during a quadrilateral meeting in Tehran with senior officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan.

“Any agreement reached during these meetings that helps strengthen unity, solidarity, and regional cooperation will enjoy the full and all-out support of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said, calling on participants to focus on common ground and prevent disagreements from obstructing cooperation.

The Iranian president also warned against what he described as interventionist policies by the United States and the “Israeli” regime, accusing them of seeking to weaken regional countries and deepen divisions among Muslim nations.

He stressed that countries in the region should strengthen mutual support to ensure that none faces external pressure and threats in isolation.

Pezeshkian further highlighted economic pressure and efforts to fuel public discontent, urging Islamic countries to address one another’s needs through economic cooperation, constructive engagement and the effective use of their respective capacities.

“The notion that nations can be forced into submission through pressure and sanctions is fundamentally misguided,” he said, adding that stronger regional cooperation would increase countries’ ability to withstand external pressure and address shared challenges.

He also condemned “Israeli” attacks in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran, including the aggression that, according to Tehran, led to the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, military commanders, scientists and schoolchildren.

Pezeshkian said such actions could not be justified on legal, humanitarian or rational grounds and called for a common regional approach to confronting aggression and insecurity.

The Iranian president referred to the 12-day war against Iran in June 2025 and the subsequent conflict that began on February 28, 2026, and ended in early April after 40 days. He said attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure had failed to weaken the Islamic Republic, instead strengthening national unity and solidarity among Iranians.

According to Pezeshkian, Iran’s adversaries had expected pressure and military aggression to bring about the collapse of the Islamic Republic. He said the Iranian people had instead stood firm in defending their country.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran asserts its legal rights in accordance with the principles and rules of international law and, on that basis, will resolutely defend the rights and legitimate interests of the Iranian nation,” he said.