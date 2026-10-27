Yemen Reports 119 Saudi Airstrikes and Missile Attacks

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) say Saudi Arabia has carried out 119 airstrikes and missile attacks targeting civilian sites in the capital, Sanaa, and the governorates of al-Jawf, Taiz, Saada, Amran, Ibb and Lahj, resulting in civilian casualties.

YAF spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the attacks involved F-15 and Typhoon aircraft operating from the Khamis Mushait and Taif air bases, alongside missile strikes launched from Jizan.

According to Saree, the cumulative number of Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks against Yemen since the start of the Saudi-initiated escalation has reached 3,298.

Earlier on Monday, Yemen’s Ministry of Health reported that Saudi aircraft had directly struck Al-Mokha Old Hospital, causing extensive damage to its buildings and medical facilities.

The ministry condemned the attack, stating that “the targeting of hospitals and health facilities constitutes a blatant violation of international humanitarian law.”

It said the strike threatened Yemenis’ access to safe healthcare and called on the international community and human rights organizations to fulfill their legal and moral responsibilities and take immediate action.

The ministry further described the attack as part of what it characterized as a systematic policy aimed at eliminating the Yemeni population.

Separately, an airstrike targeting a mosque and a school in the Al-Mashawil area of Maqbanah district in southwestern Taiz wounded a girl, according to Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in Yemen.

Seven additional Saudi airstrikes targeted the Al-Mutun and Al-Matammah districts in al-Jawf Governorate in northeastern Yemen, according to the report.