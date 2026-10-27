Palestinian Women’s National Day: Nearly 50000 women, Girls Martyred or Maimed

By Staff, Agencies

The Ministry of Women’s Affairs in Gaza announced that nearly 50,000 Palestinian women and girls have been martyred or sustained serious injuries since “Israel” launched its genocidal war on the besieged territory on October 7, 2023.

In a statement issued on Monday to mark Palestinian Women’s National Day, the ministry said the toll includes more than 38,000 women and girls martyred and another 11,700 who suffered injuries resulting in permanent disabilities.

It noted that the numbers mean approximately one in every 21 women and girls in Gaza has been murdered or left permanently disabled amid “Israel’s” ongoing war.

The ministry reported that more than 277 women and girls lost their lives last year, despite the "ceasefire agreement" that took effect in October 2025.

“The ‘Israeli’ occupation army has issued more than 150 evacuation orders since October 2023, resulting in the displacement of about one million women and girls from their homes,” the ministry added.

According to the figures given by the ministry, the number of "widows in the Gaza Strip has reached 64,413, including 28,224 women who were widowed during the genocidal war, while the number of orphaned children has risen to 71, 846.”

Citing reports from human rights organizations, the women's affairs ministry stated that 90 Palestinian women were held in “Israeli” prisons as of early October 2026, including women held under administrative detention.

The figures came as four Palestinians, including a 7-year-old girl, were martyred and 14 others injured in attacks by the “Israeli” military and regime-backed forces in the Gaza Strip on Monday.

A medical source at Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza said the bodies of two young men and a girl were brought to the hospital following an “Israeli” airstrike and gunfire in the Bir 19 area, west of Khan Younis.

Despite the so-called ceasefire that took effect on October 10, 2025, “Israeli” occupation forces have continued their daily attacks on the Gaza Strip, martyring at least 1,551 Palestinians and injuring 5,573 others since the truce began, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Since October 2023, “Israel” has murdered over 74,000 Palestinians and wounded more than 175,000 others in Gaza, while nearly 90% of the territory's civilian infrastructure has been destroyed. ,