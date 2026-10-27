Venezuela’s Acting President Dismisses Opposition Leader’s Return as a “Show”

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodriguez on Monday dismissed opposition leader Maria Corina Machado’s return to the country as a “show,” urging her to prioritize serious political dialogue instead of public demonstrations.

“Let’s move away from the show and focus on politics being something very serious,” Rodriguez said.

Machado returned to Venezuela on Sunday after spending more than 10 months abroad. She traveled from Barquisimeto to the capital, Caracas, where supporters gathered to welcome her back.

Rodriguez accused Machado of damaging Venezuela by advocating international sanctions and foreign intervention, expressing hope that the opposition leader would demonstrate what she described as “remorse and repentance” for her actions.

The acting president also rejected allegations of political persecution in Venezuela, although she acknowledged that she herself had been “politically persecuted along with my family.”

Rodriguez defended ongoing negotiations between government representatives and opposition factions, emphasizing the importance of dialogue in addressing the country’s political challenges.

However, Machado’s party, Vente Venezuela, has been excluded from the talks, drawing criticism from opposition figures who argue that the movement should be represented in the negotiations.

Machado has stated that she would not obstruct the dialogue process, while her allies have called for broader opposition participation to ensure that different political groups are included.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday that Machado’s return had been made possible by reconciliation efforts supported by Washington.

The negotiations are taking place as Venezuela pursues efforts to reshape its political institutions and prepare for eventual elections, although authorities have yet to announce a date for the vote.

Rodriguez reiterated the government’s commitment to political dialogue, urging opposition leaders to engage in negotiations rather than organize public demonstrations.

Machado’s return has once again brought attention to the opposition’s role in Venezuela’s political transition and raised questions about the prospects for negotiations between the country’s rival political factions.