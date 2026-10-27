IRG Warns ’Israel’ After Provocative Flights Near Iran

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" military flights conducted ahead of the October 27 election have drawn criticism over the risk of provoking a war with Iran, while reports indicate that the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] has conveyed warnings to "Israel" through regional intermediaries.

According to "Israeli" public broadcaster Kan, a regional source described the flights as an “unnecessary adventure toward Iran,” claiming they crossed Syrian and Iraqi airspace before reaching the Iranian border.

Kan’s military correspondent, Itay Blumenthal, reported that Tehran subsequently sent threatening messages to "Israel" through regional parties.

"Israel" media reports point to an escalating dispute between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and "Israel" occupation forces [IOF] Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir over preparations for a possible war on Iran ahead of the election.

According to Channel 12, Netanyahu asked Zamir to prepare an Iran-related measure before the vote. Zamir reportedly opposed the move, warning that Tehran could interpret it as preparation for war and retaliate, potentially triggering a broader regional war.

Two officials, one military and one political, reportedly confirmed that the IOF had been instructed to undertake an Iran-related step. Military assessments suggested the move carried a significant risk of triggering events that could force the election to be postponed.

The disagreement reportedly surfaced during a meeting at "Palmachim" Air Base, with sources describing the atmosphere as tense. Zamir is also said to have requested a detailed discussion and signed, written authorization from the political leadership before proceeding with the order.

Sources cited by Channel 12 reportedly expressed concern that Netanyahu's cabinet could seek to use tensions with Iran for electoral advantage. The reports have fueled concerns that military escalation could be used to influence the political process or delay the election—claims Netanyahu has denied.

Separately, Channel 15 reported that Netanyahu intends to dismiss Zamir if he forms the next cabinet, adding to speculation over the widening rift between the political leadership and the military command.

The reports follow an earlier disclosure by Channel 13 that Zamir told a closed meeting that the military saw no operational justification for striking Iran before the election, while leaving open the possibility of action if circumstances warranted it.

“We do not see any indications of a need to strike Iran before the election,” he was quoted as saying. “If we determine that a strike on Iran is necessary, we will carry it out.”

Netanyahu, meanwhile, denied that a confrontation with Zamir had taken place, arguing that the chief of staff had himself warned of Iranian attempts to interfere in the election.