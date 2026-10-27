Brazil: Flavio Bolsonaro Ordered to Surrender Passports, Banned From Travel

By Staff, Agencies

Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro has been ordered to surrender his passports and barred from leaving the country under a directive issued by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, according to Brazilian media. The measure came a day after he lost the presidential runoff to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Flavio described the order as “a clear attempt to intimidate me,” saying Federal Police agents summoned him while he was leaving his father Jair Bolsonaro’s residence in Brasilia.

Flavio claimed the decision was based on a statement by his brother, Eduardo Bolsonaro, who reportedly said that Flavio would have to leave Brazil if he lost the election. The senator denied ever making such a declaration or considering leaving the country.

The measure comes amid an investigation into alleged corruption and money laundering linked to the financing of Dark Horse, a film about Jair Bolsonaro. The probe also involves lawyer Willer Tomaz, while Flavio denies any wrongdoing.

Flavio has refused to concede defeat, announcing plans to challenge the election results and seek their annulment. He has particularly criticized an extension of voting hours, accusing judicial authorities of favoring Lula. Authorities said the extension applied only to polling stations where voting data had not yet been collected.

He also vowed to organize the opposition to Lula’s government, while pledging to pursue his father’s release and the impeachment of Justice Moraes.

According to AFP, Lula won the runoff with 51.8% of the vote against Flavio’s 48.2%, marking an unprecedented fourth presidential term.