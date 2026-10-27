Brazil’s Liberal Party Accepts Election Results as Flavio Bolsonaro Seeks Annulment

By Staff, Agencies

Brazil’s Liberal Party [PL] has formally acknowledged the results of Sunday’s presidential runoff, which confirmed President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s reelection over the party’s candidate, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, despite the latter’s continued refusal to concede defeat.

In a statement published on social media on Monday, PL President Valdemar Costa Neto said the party accepted the official results certified by the Superior Electoral Court [TSE], while insisting that questions surrounding pre-election social spending by the ruling Workers’ Party [PT] should be addressed.

“We acknowledge the presidential election results, as announced by the Superior Electoral Court [TSE], but we believe that the concerns raised need to be properly addressed within a balanced and democratic political debate,” Costa Neto stated.

He added that the party would continue examining the issues and seeking answers through institutional channels, emphasizing responsibility, transparency and respect for Brazil’s democratic institutions.

The PL’s position came shortly after TSE President Justice Kassio Nunes Marques, who was appointed to the Supreme Federal Court by former President Jair Bolsonaro, confirmed the final election results. Nunes Marques expressed “absolute confidence in the entire electoral process,” dismissing speculation about the integrity of electronic voting.

Lula secured a fourth nonconsecutive presidential term with 51.76% of valid votes, receiving more than 60 million ballots. Flavio Bolsonaro finished with 48.24%, following a closely contested campaign. The result marked a significant shift from the October 4 first round, when Bolsonaro had led by nearly two percentage points.

Despite his party’s formal acceptance of the results, Flavio Bolsonaro reiterated on Monday that he would pursue legal action to challenge the election.

“It is impossible to recognize the elections under these conditions. I am going to request that these elections be annulled,” he said, alleging “unprecedented abuses of political and economic power.”

In a video message directed at his supporters, the senator also vowed to use the gains made by conservative forces in the National Congress to oppose Lula’s incoming administration.

He pledged to mobilize right-wing lawmakers to turn the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate into a “fortress against the barbarism” that he claims will characterize Lula’s next term.

Costa Neto, meanwhile, underscored the strength of the PL-led coalition in Brazil’s political institutions, pointing to its representation of 121 federal deputies, 29 senators, and six state governorships.

While the party leadership signaled its intention to pursue complaints concerning government spending through formal institutional mechanisms, it stopped short of supporting Bolsonaro’s demand to annul the entire election.

The difference between the party’s position and its presidential candidate’s stance highlights a divide within Brazil’s opposition over how to respond to Lula’s reelection, with the party leadership opting to recognize the certified outcome while continuing to raise concerns through official channels.