Iran: Qalibaf Outlines Key Points of Meeting with Leader

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf outlined key issues discussed during his recent meeting with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, including economic stability, production security, war developments, diplomacy, and national unity.

In comments at a parliamentary session on Tuesday, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said the Leader was in good health and demonstrated a strong, energetic and hopeful spirit, as well as composure and a firm grasp of both broad policy issues and details.

He further unveiled that the meeting covered the need for accurate assessments of macroeconomic indicators, safeguarding supply chains and production, protecting public purchasing power and livelihoods, and prioritizing support for Armed Forces personnel and fighters on the front lines.

Other issues included implementing the 7th Development Plan, reconstruction efforts, military affairs, developments in the war and the Resistance Front, diplomatic negotiations, economic warfare, and reports concerning economic exclusion and a naval blockade.

Qalibaf added that the Leader emphasized continued public services, strengthening the country's resilience, and maintaining maximum unity among officials, particularly the heads of the three branches of government.

He also discussed relations with strategic partners, especially China, and called for closer coordination between the government and the Parliament.

Reflecting on the meeting, Qalibaf said the martyrdom of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has been a profound loss, but described the new Leader's composure and optimism as striking.

He attributed these qualities to strong faith in God and deep confidence in the Iranian people.