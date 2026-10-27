Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran’s Conditions Must Be Met to End the War

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, received Major General Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council [SNSC], to discuss national security, economic and political coordination, regional affairs, and the country’s strategic priorities.

During the meeting, Sayyed Khamenei described the Supreme National Security Council and its secretariat as a central hub for managing the country’s affairs, stressing the interconnected and mutually influential nature of culture, politics, the economy, and security.

He emphasized that decisions in each field must be accompanied by appropriate measures reflecting their links to other sectors.

The Leader also underscored the importance of developing a comprehensive roadmap for every initiative, covering all stages from beginning to end, as a fundamental requirement for sound, well-considered, and firmly grounded decision-making.

Other key issues discussed included strengthening national unity and cohesion, building mutual trust between the people and officials, and utilizing the capabilities provided by Iran’s Constitution, particularly Article 176, to help the President and executive institutions resolve the country’s challenges more efficiently.

The discussions also addressed safeguarding national and regional security through the management of the Strait of Hormuz, as well as strengthening bilateral relations with neighboring countries on the basis of sustainable and mutual interests.

Sayyed Khamenei described the enemy’s strategic deadlock as one of the outcomes of national Resistance.

He stressed the need to communicate information effectively and in a timely manner to ensure the continued participation of the Iranian people in defending the country and its political system.

He further emphasized the importance of securing the rights and interests of the Iranian people and the Resistance Front by meeting the conditions set out by Iranian officials to end the war and move beyond the state of “neither war nor peace.”

For his part, Rezaei presented a briefing on the country’s situation across various sectors and the efforts underway by the council’s secretariat.

He noted that following the Islamic Republic’s strategic policy of reorganizing regional arrangements and establishing a regional order rooted within the region itself remains among the key files being pursued by the Supreme National Security Council.