Putin to Meet 22 African Leaders at Moscow Summit

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to host 22 African leaders in Moscow this week for talks on economic cooperation, energy, and international affairs, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov announced.

Putin’s schedule includes 24 bilateral meetings during the Russia-Africa summit and the eighth Gas Exporting Countries Forum [GECF] summit. Discussions will focus on national sovereignty and fair access to food, natural resources, fertilizers, and modern technologies.

Delegations from 48 of Africa’s 54 countries have confirmed participation in the October 28–29 summit, which Putin will co-chair with African Union Chair and Burundian President Évariste Ndayishimiye.

The gathering is expected to produce a 2027–2029 cooperation action plan, joint declarations on shared positions and artificial intelligence, and 33 additional agreements covering intergovernmental, institutional, and commercial cooperation.

An accompanying economic and humanitarian forum will bring together around 4,000 Russian and African entrepreneurs to discuss agriculture, energy, mining, finance, and technology.

Moscow has sought to strengthen its strategic partnerships across Africa, while the Russian Foreign Ministry has accused Western governments of pressuring African countries to stay away from the summit. African governments, meanwhile, have emphasized the importance of partnerships that deliver investment and mutual economic benefits.