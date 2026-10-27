Please Wait...

search
close

We Remain Loyal to the Pledge 2026

 

  1. Home

Putin to Meet 22 African Leaders at Moscow Summit

Putin to Meet 22 African Leaders at Moscow Summit
folder_openRussia access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to host 22 African leaders in Moscow this week for talks on economic cooperation, energy, and international affairs, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov announced.

Putin’s schedule includes 24 bilateral meetings during the Russia-Africa summit and the eighth Gas Exporting Countries Forum [GECF] summit. Discussions will focus on national sovereignty and fair access to food, natural resources, fertilizers, and modern technologies.

Delegations from 48 of Africa’s 54 countries have confirmed participation in the October 28–29 summit, which Putin will co-chair with African Union Chair and Burundian President Évariste Ndayishimiye.

The gathering is expected to produce a 2027–2029 cooperation action plan, joint declarations on shared positions and artificial intelligence, and 33 additional agreements covering intergovernmental, institutional, and commercial cooperation.

An accompanying economic and humanitarian forum will bring together around 4,000 Russian and African entrepreneurs to discuss agriculture, energy, mining, finance, and technology.

Moscow has sought to strengthen its strategic partnerships across Africa, while the Russian Foreign Ministry has accused Western governments of pressuring African countries to stay away from the summit. African governments, meanwhile, have emphasized the importance of partnerships that deliver investment and mutual economic benefits.

Russia sovereignty moscow VladimirPutin

Comments

  1. Related News
Putin to Meet 22 African Leaders at Moscow Summit

Putin to Meet 22 African Leaders at Moscow Summit

one hour ago
Putin: EU Members’ Mistakes behind Mass Protests

Putin: EU Members’ Mistakes behind Mass Protests

one day ago
Kremlin Warns of Extremely Dangerous Nuclear Arms Control Vacuum

Kremlin Warns of Extremely Dangerous Nuclear Arms Control Vacuum

6 days ago
Putin Seeks Trump-Xi Summit to Discuss Ukraine War and Global Power Balance

Putin Seeks Trump-Xi Summit to Discuss Ukraine War and Global Power Balance

8 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 27-10-2026 Hour: 03:51 Beirut Timing

whatshot