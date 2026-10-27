Pezeshkian Calls for Islamic Unity to Counter Regional Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called on Muslim nations to strengthen unity, expand regional cooperation, and coordinate their positions to confront security challenges and promote stability.

Speaking at a Monday meeting in Tehran with Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman, Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir, and Turkey’s intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran’s readiness to support initiatives aimed at strengthening solidarity, security, and development across the Islamic world.

He stressed the importance of prioritizing shared interests and religious and cultural ties to resolve differences and prevent external threats from destabilizing the region.

Pezeshkian condemned "Israeli" atrocities in Gaza, Lebanon, and elsewhere in the region, noting that Iran had also been targeted, with senior officials, military commanders, scientists, and schoolchildren killed. He urged Muslim countries to coordinate efforts to confront aggression and insecurity.

The Iranian president called for translating regional agreements into practical measures, including stronger transport links, easier cross-border exchanges, and expanded cooperation among universities, scientific institutions, and businesses.

He said closer economic, cultural, and scientific ties would improve public welfare, strengthen collective security, and help address the roots of terrorism and instability.

On the nuclear issue, Pezeshkian reiterated that Iran does not seek nuclear weapons and intends to pursue its nuclear activities within the framework of the Non-Proliferation Treaty [NPT].

He stressed that Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear technology must be respected under international law, criticizing attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities amid continued calls for negotiations.

He also urged Islamic countries to reject policies that deepen divisions and weaken regional states, arguing that greater economic cooperation could help them withstand external pressure and overcome domestic challenges.

Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to cooperation based on mutual interests, respect for national rights, and shared religious ties, expressing hope that collective efforts would help halt "Israeli" aggression against Palestinians and other affected populations and advance lasting regional peace, security, and justice.