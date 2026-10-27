Pezeshkian Warns US Aggression Threatens Global Energy Security

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has warned that US military aggression in the Persian Gulf is threatening global energy security, disrupting energy markets and undermining economic growth.

Addressing the 8th Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Moscow on Tuesday, Pezeshkian described the US and “Israeli” military campaign against Iran as a serious threat to international security, noting that the attacks occurred in two phases amid political negotiations.

“The military aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran, occurring in two phases and in the midst of political negotiations, was one of the most regrettable and dangerous events against global security,” he said.

Pezeshkian said the attacks had destroyed Iranian energy facilities and disrupted energy transfers, with consequences extending beyond the region to the global economy.

He also condemned what he called Washington’s “economic terrorism,” citing unilateral sanctions, naval and air blockades against Iran, and pressure on other countries to comply with US demands.

“These illegal actions have seriously jeopardized the stability of energy markets and must be condemned and effectively countered by the world’s major energy suppliers,” he said.

The Iranian president called on GECF members to strengthen cooperation in strategic energy management, market stability, trade expansion, and technical and engineering operations.

He also urged joint investment across the gas value chain and greater technological development to improve productivity and reduce the environmental impact of gas production and consumption.

Pezeshkian stressed the need to translate the forum’s existing capabilities into practical projects aligned with changing market conditions and future global supply and demand.

Highlighting Iran’s status as a founding GECF member and its substantial natural gas reserves, he said Tehran was ready to expand its role in multilateral diplomacy, knowledge exchange and infrastructure investment.

He also pointed to Iran’s strategic position along major energy corridors, inviting foreign investors to explore opportunities in the oil, gas and petrochemical sectors.

Despite years of unilateral sanctions, Pezeshkian said Iran had relied on domestic capabilities to raise its natural gas production capacity to 300 billion cubic meters annually.

“We have maintained our rank as the third-largest natural gas producer in the world,” he said.