UN Commission Says “Israel” Continues Genocide in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The UN Commission of Inquiry has concluded that “Israel” continues to commit “genocide” in Gaza despite a US-brokered ceasefire, while also committing crimes against humanity in the occupied West Bank.

The ceasefire, which took effect on October 10, 2025, was intended to end the military offensive launched after the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 attack, which killed around 1,200 people and saw approximately 250 taken hostage.

The subsequent “Israeli” campaign has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and displaced most of Gaza’s population. Despite the truce, occupation forces have continued attacks, accusing Hamas of violating the agreement.

In a report published Monday, the UN commission accused “Israeli” forces of deliberately targeting Palestinian civilians, including children, under what it described as “discriminatory” rules of engagement and with near-total impunity.

According to the report, “Israeli” attacks killed 1,431 Palestinians in Gaza between the ceasefire’s implementation and September 30, including 300 children and 130 women.

In the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, occupation forces killed 1,080 Palestinians and injured 10,940 people since October 2023.

The report put the overall Palestinian death toll across the occupied territories at more than 75,000, including at least 21,500 children and 11,000 women.

“While ‘Israeli’ authorities and security forces continue to commit genocide in Gaza, the situation in the West Bank has deteriorated drastically,” the commission said.

It characterized military operations and settler violence as a “widespread and systematic attack” against civilians and documented rape, torture and other forms of sexual violence intended to “fracture, expel, humiliate, and subjugate” Palestinians.

The findings build on the commission’s September 2025 conclusion that “Israel” had committed genocide against Palestinians, citing four of the five genocidal acts listed under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

Rights organizations, including “Israeli” groups B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights-Israel, have also accused “Israel” of genocide.

“Israel” has rejected allegations of genocide and war crimes. In response to the latest report, its mission in Geneva called for the commission’s dissolution, accusing it of conducting a “misinformation campaign to demonize the state of Israel and portray its very existence as criminal.”

Ambassador Daniel Meron said the panel sought to undermine “Israel’s” legitimacy and its claimed right to exist and defend itself.

Meanwhile, members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition have called for expanding control over Palestinian territory. Earlier this month, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich urged “Israel” to seize Gaza and launch a similar operation in the West Bank.

“Yes, we need to wipe out Gaza, for example. Not commit genocide, God forbid,” Smotrich said, describing the enclave as a “terror entity with 1.8 million Nazis” raised to hate “Israel.”