Yemen Announces Strikes on Saudi Military and Energy Targets

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) have announced three military operations targeting Saudi Arabia, including a ballistic missile strike on the Ministry of Defense in Riyadh, according to military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree.

In a statement, Saree said the missile directly struck the Saudi Ministry of Defense. The YAF also announced operations targeting two military transport aircraft at Najran Airport and King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait.

The operations also targeted Saudi assets, including the Ras Tanura refinery and the two military transport aircraft at Saudi airports. Saree later confirmed the operation against the Ras Tanura refinery, saying it had successfully achieved its objective.

Meanwhile, Saudi aircraft carried out two airstrikes on Mayyun Island in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, in Yemen’s southwestern Taiz Governorate, according to reports from the ground.

Saudi aircraft also targeted the border district of Haradh in Hajjah Governorate in northwestern Yemen. The Hamdan cement factory northwest of Sanaa was targeted again, according to the report.

The latest attacks follow a strike on Al-Mokha Old Hospital in Yemen. The Sanaa Ministry of Health said Saudi aircraft directly bombed the facility, causing extensive damage to its buildings and medical infrastructure.

The ministry condemned the attack, stating that “the targeting of hospitals and health facilities constitutes a blatant violation of international humanitarian law.”

It added that the strike threatened Yemenis’ access to safe healthcare and called attention to the consequences of attacks on civilian medical facilities.