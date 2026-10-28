WSJ: US Tells Gulf Allies to Brace for Intense War with Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The US has warned several Gulf Arab countries to prepare for a short but intense military campaign against Iran after the November 3 US midterm elections, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the WSJ, US President Donald Trump is leaning toward launching major strikes on Iran’s infrastructure and nuclear facilities, although no final decision has been made.

The warnings to Gulf allies reportedly indicate that “Israel” is also preparing to participate in renewed combat operations.

The US is reportedly deploying an additional Patriot air missile battery to the region and moving troops away from vulnerable bases in anticipation of Iranian retaliation. Washington is also replenishing munitions and preparing additional aircraft and warships for possible operations.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to attack Iran again if Tehran refuses to accept his terms, as negotiations remain stalled, with both sides blaming each other for the impasse.

The US last carried out a wave of strikes on Iranian territory on September 1 and has since attacked Iranian tankers and other vessels. Iran, meanwhile, has fired on commercial ships attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz via a US Navy-designated route, which Tehran considers illegal.

Iranian officials have responded to Trump’s threats by pledging to defend the country. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned last week that the US would suffer “an even greater strategic failure” if it opted for renewed military action.

State-run broadcaster Press TV, citing a senior Iranian official, reported on Tuesday that Tehran was prepared for an all-out war “without any limitations.”

The prospect of renewed fighting comes amid concerns about dwindling US missile interceptor stockpiles, which Trump has dismissed, insisting that the military has sufficient munitions.

The war also remains deeply unpopular among Americans. A Fox News poll published in September found that 71% of registered voters believed the Trump administration lacked a clear strategy for ending the war, while 60% considered the decision to attack Iran a mistake.

According to a Pew Research Center survey published earlier this month, 65% disapproved of Trump’s handling of military operations against Iran, compared with 33% who approved.