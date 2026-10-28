IOF Intensify Al-Khalil Raids for 6th Consecutive Day, Displacing Thousands of Palestinians

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] continued its military incursion into Al-Khalil [“Hebron”], in the southern occupied West Bank, for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday, escalating raids on Palestinian neighborhoods, tightening restrictions on movement and deepening the humanitarian crisis facing local residents.

According to local sources, “Israeli” forces continued storming neighborhoods across Al-Khalil [“Hebron”] and surrounding towns. Around midnight, additional troops accompanied by military vehicles raided several towns throughout the governorate, as well as the Al-Fawwar refugee camp south of the city. Soldiers entered Palestinian homes and conducted searches, further intensifying the pressure on residents.

The occupying forces also tightened military restrictions at Al-Khalil’s [“Hebron’s”] entrances, severely disrupting daily life and restricting Palestinians’ freedom of movement. Anadolu footage documented soldiers stopping Palestinians at checkpoints near the Al-Jaladah roundabout, searching them and subjecting them to harsh treatment.

The latest offensive began on Friday following a shooting operation by two Palestinians that killed two “Israeli” soldiers and wounded three others. The army subsequently killed the two Palestinians involved in the operation.

The ongoing military campaign has forced thousands of Palestinians from their homes. Al-Khalil [“Hebron”] Municipality announced Tuesday evening that the number of displaced residents had climbed to 4,969 people, representing 780 families, as the offensive continued.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Prisoner Society, a non-governmental organization, reported that “Israeli” forces detained 85 Palestinians across the Al-Khalil [“Hebron”] governorate between Friday and Monday, adding to growing concerns over arbitrary detention and the treatment of Palestinians under occupation.

The escalating assault on Al-Khalil [“Hebron”] comes amid a broader intensification of “Israeli” military operations and settler violence throughout the occupied West Bank, including East Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”], since October 2023, when “Israel” launched its devastating war on the Gaza Strip.

As raids, arrests, displacement and movement restrictions continue, Palestinians across the occupied territories face mounting humanitarian hardship and increasingly severe restrictions on their basic rights. The developments in Al-Khalil ["Hebron"] underscore the continuing toll of military occupation on Palestinian communities, families and civilian life.