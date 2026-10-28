Hong Kong Halts Poultry Imports from Parts of Denmark, US Over Bird Flu Outbreaks

By Staff, Agencies

Hong Kong has suspended imports of poultry meat and related products from specific areas of Denmark and the United States following outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, according to state media reports on Tuesday.

The restrictions apply to Lolland Municipality in Denmark and Jackson County in the US state of Minnesota, Xinhua News Agency reported, citing Hong Kong’s Center for Food Safety [CFS].

Authorities have instructed importers to immediately suspend shipments of poultry meat and poultry products, including eggs, originating from the affected areas. The measure aims to safeguard public health and prevent the potential spread of the disease into Hong Kong.

A CFS spokesperson said the decision followed notifications from the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration and the World Organization for Animal Health [WOAH] regarding outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in the two areas.

The suspension forms part of Hong Kong’s preventive measures to reduce the risk of introducing the virus through imported poultry products while authorities monitor the situation.