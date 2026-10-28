Media Organizations Demand EU Transparency Over Withheld Gaza Destruction Documents

By Staff, Agencies

Fifteen media outlets, journalist associations and press freedom organizations have called on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to improve journalists’ access to public records, as an investigation examines the commission’s refusal to disclose documents related to Gaza.

In an open letter sent Wednesday, the organizations urged the European Commission to address a “silent crisis” that has obstructed journalists’ ability to investigate issues of significant public interest and hold institutions accountable.

The appeal follows an inquiry launched last week by European Ombudswoman Teresa Anjinho into a complaint concerning the commission’s refusal to release 17 documents about EU-funded infrastructure projects in the Gaza Strip.

The documents were initially requested by EUobserver in February as part of an investigation into the extent of damage caused by “Israeli” attacks to infrastructure financed by the European Union in the Palestinian territory.

The commission rejected the request, arguing that there was no overriding public interest that justified releasing the material. EUobserver subsequently filed an appeal, but received no response.

As an initial step in her investigation, Anjinho has asked the commission to respond to the appeal by November 4. If the response proves unsatisfactory, she will examine the documents herself.

Against this backdrop, the 15 organizations called for stronger transparency commitments, citing persistent delays in accessing public records, questionable refusals to disclose information and extensive redactions that can leave released documents with little practical value.

The groups also raised concerns that the commission sometimes fails to preserve and properly archive important records, potentially undermining public oversight.

According to the letter, these barriers have weakened reporting on several major issues, including the allocation of billions of euros in post-pandemic recovery funding by EU member states and European cooperation with “Israel” on arms research.

“Public debate is being harmed across Europe,” the organizations warned, arguing that important stories remain undiscovered and citizens are deprived of information needed to make informed political decisions.

The signatories urged the commission to repeal its internal rules of procedure introduced in December 2024, which they said had made access to documents more difficult. They also called for stricter enforcement of EU regulations governing public access to institutional records.

Their recommendations include introducing a renewed action plan to improve journalists’ access to information, implementing recommendations issued by the European Ombudsman, complying fully with European Court of Justice rulings and strengthening internal systems for filing and archiving documents.

The letter warned that the commission’s credibility as a defender of European democratic values was at risk, emphasizing the importance of transparency at a time when democratic principles face growing challenges worldwide.

Among the signatories are the Committee to Protect Journalists, EUobserver, the European Federation of Journalists, Follow the Money, Forbidden Stories, the International Federation of Journalists, the International Press Institute, Investigate Europe and PEN International.

The dispute places renewed attention on the EU’s obligations to ensure public accountability, particularly regarding the destruction of EU-funded infrastructure in Gaza and the use of European resources in the occupied Palestinian territory.