Iran: Trump’s Waste of Time Jab Exposes US Hollow Pledges

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stressed that the United States is backing away from its diplomatic pledges.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Baghaei wrote: “Washington’s contempt for diplomacy is once again laid bare. President Trump’s admission that he never believed in the Islamabad MoU and considered it a waste of time exposes the hollowness of their diplomatic commitments.”

He added, “For Iran, this is nothing new. Washington has a long record of reneging on its commitments and treating international obligations as disposable whenever they become inconvenient.”

The spokesperson also said there is no justification whatsoever for European states and other defenders of Washington to keep glossing over US wrongdoing or protecting it from being held to account.

He continued, “Broken commitments cannot be excused, international law cannot be applied selectively, and no amount of political spin can absolve Washington of accountability.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry’s statements follow remarks by Trump at an election rally in Mississippi, where he said he had not favored the “short-term ceasefire with Iran” that his administration reached last June as part of the preliminary memorandum of understanding.

Trump also described the agreement as “a kind of waste of time,” while suggesting that listening to specialists might be the better option.

For his part, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that Iran believes lasting security must be ensured with the participation of the countries of the region, without a military presence or meddling by outside powers.

He stressed that Iran’s approach is based on the responsibility of regional countries to determine their own destiny, adding that his country’s policy rests on the principle of “neighbors are our priority.”

Araghchi also emphasized the need to confront the evils and aggression of the “Israeli” entity, describing this as a “fundamental necessity” for defending the independence and sovereignty of states and preventing the spread of war.

He described the four-nation meeting in Tehran as a “valuable opportunity” to strengthen dialogue on regional peace and security and to jointly confront threats and challenges.

His remarks come two days after Tehran hosted a meeting attended by Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan to discuss regional security and developments in Palestine and Lebanon.

The participants agreed to continue dialogue to enhance cooperation on regional peace and security. Tehran presented the meeting as a step toward building a regional security architecture based on the capabilities of the region’s countries, free of external meddling.