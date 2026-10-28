American Rapper Macklemore Vows to Support Palestine Until His “Last Breath”

By Staff, Agencies

American rapper Macklemore has reaffirmed his unwavering support for the Palestinian people, pledging to stand up for their rights and freedom until his “last breath,” amid reported tensions with English singer Ed Sheeran over his outspoken pro-Palestinian stance.

Speaking at the opening of his Free Palestine tour in Dublin on Tuesday, Macklemore expressed pride in standing alongside Palestinians and called for “collective liberation.” Waving a Palestinian flag, the rapper vowed to continue advocating for Palestine for the rest of his life.

The concert drew supporters from across Ireland, many wearing pro-Palestinian T-shirts, Palestinian flag-themed hats and keffiyeh scarves, a longstanding symbol of Palestinian identity and resistance. Throughout the performance, crowds chanted “Free, free Palestine” in a show of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Demand for the concert was overwhelming, with all 13,000 tickets for Dublin’s 3Arena selling out within minutes. Macklemore has pledged to donate the proceeds from the tour to organizations supporting Palestinians.

The three-city tour comes amid reports of a fallout between Macklemore and Sheeran following the rapper’s pro-Palestinian statements. Macklemore had previously performed as an opening act for Sheeran at a concert in New Jersey in September, where he voiced his support for Palestinian freedom.

During his Free Palestine tour, Macklemore defended his message against attempts to silence it, saying that the words “Free Palestine” had become controversial despite the suffering that prompted the call for solidarity.

“Those two words are so threatening to some people that we’d rather silence those two words than confront what they actually mean,” he said. “Somehow those words have become more controversial than the suffering that made them necessary.”

The tour features other artists and bands who support Palestine and is scheduled to continue in Paris and London this week. A tour across the United States is also planned, with dates to be announced.

Macklemore has repeatedly condemned “Israel” over its military campaign in Gaza and the devastating consequences for Palestinian civilians. In May 2024, he released Hind’s Hall, a protest song named in honor of Hind Rajab, a five-year-old Palestinian girl martyred by “Israeli” forces in Gaza.

Since the beginning of “Israel’s” war on Gaza in October 2023, tens of thousands of Palestinians have been martyred, while widespread destruction and displacement have devastated the territory. The report cites a death toll exceeding 74,000.

The United Nations Commission of Inquiry has also reported that “Israel” committed war crimes and crimes against humanity in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Through his music, public statements and fundraising efforts, Macklemore has continued to use his platform to draw attention to Palestinian suffering and advocate for freedom, justice and collective liberation.