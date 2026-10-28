French Senate Approves Bill Holding Protesters Financially Responsible for Riot Damage

By Staff, Agencies

France’s Senate has adopted a controversial bill requiring participants in violent public gatherings to pay for damage caused during unrest, in a move that has sparked concerns over civil liberties and the right to protest.

The legislation, known as the “rioters-pay” bill, was approved overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday by 229 votes to 105, according to broadcaster Public Sénat. It aims to establish compensation for damage resulting from violence and destruction in public spaces and strengthen the recovery of related costs.

The proposal was initially introduced in response to violence following Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League victory in May. It later gained momentum amid reports of vandalism and looting during demonstrations on October 17.

The bill received broad support from the Senate’s right-wing majority but faced opposition from left-wing lawmakers, who argued that its provisions could undermine constitutionally protected rights, including freedom of assembly, freedom of expression and the principle that penalties should be determined according to individual responsibility.

Under the proposed legislation, people who participated in violent gatherings could be held jointly responsible for damages, even if they were not personally responsible for the destruction. The state could seek compensation of up to €10,000 [$11,000] from each individual.

The measure would also allow authorities to recover outstanding compensation through deductions from certain social benefits, including family allowances, housing assistance and France’s minimum-income benefit.

In addition, senators approved an amendment allowing authorities to request the removal of online content considered likely to cause serious public disorder, particularly material encouraging violence, vandalism or insurrection.

Social media platforms would have 24 hours to remove the targeted content or risk having their services blocked or removed from listings.

The Senate also approved a series of tougher security provisions, including expanded administrative bans on demonstrations, additional restrictions on foreign nationals’ entry into France, harsher criminal penalties, broader use of judicial drones and algorithmic video surveillance, and possible evictions from social housing for individuals involved in disruptive conduct.

The bill will now move to the National Assembly for examination, where political divisions could complicate its passage into law.

The proposal has intensified debate over how France should address public disorder while protecting fundamental freedoms and ensuring that legal responsibility for damage remains proportionate to individual conduct.