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Japan Detects Potential First Bird Flu Case of the Season in Wild Goose

Japan Detects Potential First Bird Flu Case of the Season in Wild Goose
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By Staff, Agencies

Japan reported a potential first case of bird flu this season on Wednesday after a dead wild goose tested positive for the avian influenza virus in a preliminary examination, according to local media.

The Environment Ministry said the bird was recovered on Tuesday in Kurihara city, in the northeastern prefecture of Miyagi, Jiji Press reported.

Authorities are conducting further tests to determine whether the virus is highly pathogenic avian influenza. If confirmed through genetic testing, the discovery would mark Japan’s first case among wild birds this season.

Following the preliminary result, the ministry designated an area within a 10-kilometer [6.2-mile] radius of where the goose was found as a priority wild bird monitoring zone.

Authorities will continue monitoring the area as they await confirmation of the virus and assess the potential risk to local wildlife.

Japan bird flu

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Last Update: 28-10-2026 Hour: 03:29 Beirut Timing

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