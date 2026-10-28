60% of Belgium’s Nuke Companies Delay Investments Amid Energy Policy Uncertainty

By Staff, Agencies

Six out of every 10 companies operating in Belgium’s nuclear sector are postponing investment decisions amid uncertainty over the government’s future energy policy, according to a survey by technology federation Agoria cited by broadcaster VRT on Wednesday.

The companies are urging the government to establish a clear, predictable nuclear strategy, with concrete decisions and timelines to help businesses plan investments and prepare for future projects.

Belgium has spent the past two decades moving toward a nuclear phase-out. However, the nuclear industry remains a significant part of the country’s economy, supporting more than 8,000 full-time jobs and generating over €9 billion [$9.9 billion] in annual turnover.

Agoria believes the sector has considerable potential for expansion but says that potential cannot be fully realized without greater clarity about the government’s long-term nuclear ambitions.

“We need clear decisions and a concrete schedule for nuclear projects so that companies can prepare for the future,” Agoria CEO Bart Steukers said.

He warned that businesses still lack clarity about the government’s plans, including which types of nuclear facilities it intends to develop, where they would be located and when construction could begin.

“It is currently completely unclear what is going to happen and when,” Steukers said.

Agoria is calling on the government to clarify whether Belgium intends to invest in conventional, large-scale nuclear power plants or small modular reactors [SMRs]. Companies are also seeking details on project locations, implementation schedules and regulatory requirements.

According to Agoria’s estimates, a clear and predictable energy policy could generate an additional €3 billion [$3.3 billion] in annual turnover and create 500 new jobs in the nuclear sector within two years.

The findings highlight growing concerns within Belgium’s nuclear industry that continued uncertainty over the country’s energy strategy could delay investment and limit opportunities for economic growth and employment.