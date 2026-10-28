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Palestinian Women’s National Day: A Devastating Toll of War on Women and Girls

Palestinian Women’s National Day: A Devastating Toll of War on Women and Girls
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Infographic by Abir Qanso

Behind the figures lies a deepening humanitarian catastrophe, with tens of thousands of Palestinian women and girls killed or permanently disabled, millions displaced and thousands of families left to endure loss, bereavement, and separation.

Palestinian Women’s National Day: A Devastating Toll of War on Women and Girls

 

Israel Palestine WomenRights WomensDay

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