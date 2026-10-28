Cuba Blasts US ‘Lies’ in Fiery UN Showdown Over Blockade

By Staff, Agencies

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez accused Washington of spreading false claims to justify its economic pressure and energy blockade against Cuba, following a heated confrontation with US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz during a General Assembly debate on Tuesday.

Rodriguez said the US was making a desperate attempt to defend its policies against the island.

The confrontation erupted as the General Assembly considered Cuba’s latest draft resolution demanding an end to the US economic, commercial and financial embargo.

After Waltz criticized Cuba’s socialist system, Rodriguez approached the podium, called him a liar and requested recognition to raise a point of order.

UN security personnel intervened as the two exchanged heated remarks. Waltz told Rodriguez to step away from the podium, insisting he would not be intimidated.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel also condemned Washington’s restrictions, accusing the US delegation of failing to explain the energy blockade or the expansion of its extraterritorial reach.

He said the measures were imposing serious consequences on the Cuban people. During the debate, several delegations raised concerns over the humanitarian and economic impact of the blockade and called for respect for Cuba’s sovereignty and international law.

China voiced support for Havana’s resolution, with its UN representative, Fu Cong, calling for an end to sanctions and secondary sanctions against Cuba, as well as the island’s removal from Washington’s list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Fu stressed that Cuba’s future must be decided by its own people, rejecting attempts to impose political choices through external pressure, military threats or judicial measures.

He also highlighted decades of US restrictions despite repeated international calls for their removal.

The two-day debate focused on a draft resolution calling for an end to the US embargo, which has faced repeated international opposition since the first vote in 1992.

In October 2025, the resolution received 165 votes in favor, with 12 abstentions and seven against. The countries voting against it were the United States, "Israel", Argentina, Paraguay, Ukraine, North Macedonia and Hungary.