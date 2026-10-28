Saudi Strikes Claim 13 Yemenis in Market and Fuel Station Attacks

By Staff, Agencies

At least 13 Yemenis were martyred and 16 others wounded in Saudi airstrikes targeting a market and a fuel station in al-Hazm city, al-Jawf governorate, according to the Sanaa Health Ministry. The ministry stressed that the martyrdom toll remains preliminary.

Saudi attacks also targeted several other areas across Yemen. One person was martyred in airstrikes on the coastal city of Mokha, while two children were wounded after a shell fired from Saudi military positions struck homes in al-Qubayta, Lahj governorate, according to a local source cited by Saba.

Saudi warplanes launched seven airstrikes on Harf Sufyan district in Amran governorate. In Mokha, four additional strikes hit the headquarters of the Security Area Administration, while another attack targeted the telecommunications network in Jabal Habashi district, southwest of Taiz.

Meanwhile, the Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF] repelled extensive Saudi troop build-ups on the southern side of the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

The latest attacks came amid an ongoing Saudi aggression escalation. The YAF said on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia had carried out 81 airstrikes and missile attacks within 24 hours, targeting civilian sites in Sanaa and the governorates of Taiz, Lahj, Saada, Hajjah and Ibb.

According to the forces, the total number of Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks since the beginning of the aggression has reached 3,379.