Cruise Ship Halts Operations, Leaving 200 Residents in Cambodia

By Staff, Agencies

A cruise ship marketed as offering “permanent homes at sea” has abruptly suspended operations, leaving around 200 residents stranded in Cambodia as its operator blamed soaring fuel costs linked to the US “Israeli” war on Iran.

The 200-meter Odyssey, which can accommodate 650 passengers, departed Belfast in October 2024 on what was advertised as a continuous round-the-world “forever cruise.” The company offered cabins for rent, purchase or lifetime ownership, with prices ranging from $59,999 to $440,000, in addition to monthly fees for meals, drinks, Wi-Fi and other services.

On Monday, Florida-based operator Villa Vie Residences (VVR) ordered passengers to disembark during a stop in Sihanoukville, Cambodia. Some residents had reportedly sold their homes or invested their life savings in the cabins. According to passenger Randy Cassingham, they were given just seven hours to pack and leave the vessel.

Cassingham shared a message from VVR CEO Kathy Villalba stating that the company was “unable to secure the fuel necessary to continue operations” and that the Odyssey would enter a “temporary layup,” with its crew remaining aboard. Other residents, including travel bloggers, confirmed the account.

Sihanoukville Deputy Governor Long Dimanche said the vessel had arrived from Thailand on October 23 carrying 203 passengers and 156 crew members. It had been scheduled to sail to Vietnam later in the week but instead disembarked all passengers. Some subsequently left Cambodia by air, while others remained in Sihanoukville.

Passengers expressed anger and frustration over the suspension. Cassingham blamed a “cascade of problems,” including what he described as a flawed business model and management mistakes, and accused the company of doing “absolutely nothing to help.” Another resident, Holly Hennessy, told CNN that problems had been mounting for months.

“It’s been incredibly tough since the war,” Hennessy said, adding that residents had been asked to pay a fuel surcharge in May and that the ship had reduced air conditioning to conserve energy. Other residents, including YouTube vloggers Lynette and Johan of Living Life on a Cruise, described months of financial uncertainty. Johan said he felt “really drained” and worried about those who had invested their life savings.

VVR denied abandoning its residents, saying it was arranging temporary accommodation and assistance with disembarkation. Company founder Mikael Petterson told Bloomberg that the operator would cover local lodging and transportation costs but would not pay for passengers’ travel out of Cambodia.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company attributed the suspension to “extraordinary” fuel costs associated with the war on Iran. It said monthly fuel expenses had risen from $1,800 to as much as $8,000 per cabin in parts of Asia since February. Slower sailing and longer stays in port had failed to bring costs under control.