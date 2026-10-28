Pezeshkian Says Iran Will Pursue Conditions to End War

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran is working to implement the directive of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei to secure Iran’s conditions for ending the US-“Israeli”-imposed war and bringing an end to the “no war, no peace” situation.

During a meeting with Major General Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ayatollah Khamenei called for efforts to safeguard the rights and interests of the Iranian people and the Resistance Front by securing the conditions announced by Iranian officials for ending the current status quo.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Pezeshkian described the directive as conveying a significant message and establishing the Islamic Republic’s strategic course. He said the government would work diligently to achieve the goals outlined by the Leader.

The president also called on government institutions to remain prepared to respond to changing circumstances, manage costs and make effective use of available resources to improve efficiency and strengthen national capabilities. He stressed that increased pressure and threats would not weaken the Iranian people’s resolve or force the country to surrender.

Separately, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described Monday’s meeting in Tehran between senior officials from Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan as a “valuable opportunity” to advance dialogue on regional peace and security. In a Telegram post, he said lasting cooperation would require agreement on fundamental principles, mutual trust and respect for national sovereignty.

Araghchi added that sustainable regional security must be established by countries in the region without foreign military intervention.

The statement comes amid continued tensions following the US and “Israel” launching another round of attacks on Iran on February 28, according to the report. Iran responded with missile and drone strikes targeting occupied territories and US bases and interests across the region.

After 40 days of fighting, a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding was reportedly signed remotely in June by Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump, under Pakistan’s mediation. The agreement provided for an end to military operations on all fronts, the suspension of wartime restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz, the lifting of the US naval blockade and the release of frozen Iranian assets.

However, Washington has repeatedly violated the agreement, the report said, citing military strikes, the revocation of oil sale licenses and continued “Israeli” attacks on Lebanon.