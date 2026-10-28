Iraq and Syria Discuss Economic and Security Cooperation

By Staff, Agencies

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and Syrian transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa held talks in Damascus on Wednesday to strengthen bilateral relations, expand cooperation across several sectors, and develop economic and security ties between the two countries.

Al-Zaidi arrived in the Syrian capital at the head of a high-level government and ministerial delegation for an official visit.

Al-Sharaa received the Iraqi prime minister and his delegation at Damascus International Airport, where an official reception ceremony included an inspection of the guard of honor.

The two leaders later proceeded to the People's Palace in Damascus, where they co-chaired expanded talks involving delegations from both countries, according to a statement from al-Zaidi's media office carried by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

During the meeting, al-Zaidi stressed the importance of partnership and closer cooperation between Iraq and Syria. Officials highlighted the historical and social ties between the two peoples, affirming that “the Iraqi and Syrian peoples are one people in two countries.”

The discussions focused on expanding joint cooperation, particularly in the economic and social sectors. Both sides also examined ways to strengthen security coordination, align positions on regional and international issues, and support peace and stability across the region.

The talks further addressed plans to resume or advance Iraqi oil exports through Syria's Baniyas pipeline, according to al-Zaidi's media office. The pipeline has a stated export capacity of up to two million barrels per day.

The visit reflects efforts by Baghdad and Damascus to deepen bilateral engagement and advance shared economic and security interests through closer coordination.